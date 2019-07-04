Upper lip hair removal, like all other facial and body hair removal, can be annoying to deal with! But for those of us who don’t like any growth in that area, hair removal is a must. Waxing and threading are some of the most popular options when it comes to the removal of hair in the upper lips area. While quick and efficient, these tricks require you to go to a beauty salon to get these done. Not just that, these are also a little harsh on the skin. You must keep in mind that the upper lip area is a very sensitive part of your face and needs extra care. When you do threading or waxing, the hair is very harshly plucked and pulled from the root. This could not only lead to pain but also lead to boils and ingrown hair. This could further lead to blisters and unsightly marks on your face. Some prefer shaving the area as well. But many claim that shaving makes their hair grow thicker. There is also the fear of cutting yourself when shaving. Instead of these hair removal methods, you can give these DIY methods a try:

One of the most tried-and-tested ways of removing upper lip hair is by making the age-old and popular face mask of besan or chickpea flour and turmeric powder. Just make a smooth paste of 1/2 tsp gram flour (besan), 1/2 tsp curd (dahi) and a pinch of turmeric powder (haldi). Apply and massage this on the upper lip area and let the paste dry. Wash off with warm water. You could use this method every day. This is known to reduce hair growth. Both turmeric and besan can brighten the skin. A regular massage with lemon juice and honey does wonders too. Mix equal quantities of lemon juice and honey and apply it on the upper lips area. Let it dry and then wash off. Lemon has natural bleaching properties. Sugar and lemon are also ideal natural DIY ingredients for effective upper lip hair removal. Just gently scrub the area with these two ingredients and then wash off. Do this twice a week.