Just like our skin our hair too needs protection during all times of the year. The harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun cause excess damage to the skin as well as the hair. The harsh effects of UVA and UVB actually extract the essential nourishment and hydration from the hair and scalp leaving them dry and brittle. Dr Nivedita Dadu, dermatologist, Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic has given some ways to prepare ‘hair sunscreen’ at home that can protect your hair from sun damage:

1. Coconut Oil and Lemon – The coconut oil effectively works on reducing frizz in the hair and seals the hair strands to prevent the loss of essential nutrients. It even conditions the hair while preventing from breakage. Whereas, the presence of Vitamin C in lemon reverses the sun damage.

Mix coconut oil and few drops of lemon in a bowl. Mix both the ingredients and apply the mixture on your hair. Let it stay for a while and then shampoo your hair with chemical-free shampoo.

2. Aloe Vera – Aloe Vera essentially has the goodness of reconditioning, reducing free and instating necessary moisture. It even effective properties to eliminate the effects of the sun’s harmful UV rays as it shields the entire hair strands and scalp.

Take a leaf of Aloe Vera Gel and scrape out the natural gel from it. Apply it generously on your hair strands and let it stay for about 30-40 minutes. Now shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo.

3. Henna – Henna is truly an amazing ingredient for hair. Henna actually works as on reinstating protein in the hair and restores the hair health. With this, it also protects the hair from the damage from the sun’s rays while it acts as a shield. Not only this, but henna is also a natural colourant and works on volumizing the hair.

Take some henna in a bowl and add some water to it. Form a smooth paste and apply it all over the length of your hair. Let it dry and wash off your hair with a natural shampoo.