Ripped jeans look cool and give you the feeling of a fashionista. They are in trend for a long now and still people can't get over them. Popularity of ripped jeans has led to a surge in its cost. So, you actually need to pay a ridiculous amount of money to buy something that's distressed. But how about creating ripped jeans at home without putting strain on your pocket? Interesting? Here is the step by step tutorial for how to make ripped jeans at home.

Step 1

You will need fabric scissor, tweezers, razor, pumice stone, and a chalk to rip your jeans.

Step 2

Firstly decide how you want your jeans to look like and mark the areas with a chalk accordingly.

Step 3

Now, make small or big incisions on the marked area using a pair of scissors.

Step 4

Start tweezing out the vertically aligned blue threads off the patches.

Step 5

If you wish to fray the edges to look fashionable, all you need to do is to cut the hem of the jeans and start tweezing the thread. You can also opt for an another way which is to scrape the edges off with a razor.

Step 6

You can get frayed pocked the same way. Just take off the top layer of pocket but make sure you do not go too deep. Then either tweeze some threads or scrape it with razor.