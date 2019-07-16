A number of people especially homemakers tend to consider household work as exercise. In fact, many think that doing chores at home is enough of a workout. However, as you age, you begin to lose muscle mass and gain more fat. Your weight-bearing joints i.e. spine and knees start wearing off under your weight. “Most people think is that doing daily household chores are good enough exercises for their body and brain. But household chores are not enough to stave off the ravages of ageing,” says Dr Manish Sontakke, Consultant, Bone & Joint Surgery, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

The biggest myth, Dr Manish says, is that walking is a good exercise for your knees and spine. “Why would so many patients need joint replacements and spine surgeries? Any exercise or activity in which you are standing, is going to wear off your knees and spine. Also, walking burns very few calories. An hour-long walk will burn only about 300 calories. While doing more compound exercises, you can burn twice as many calories in half the time. These exercises must only be done under the supervision of a certified trainer, and after consulting your doctor, who will explain the dos and don’ts,” he says.

Often, people get into sudden vigorous activities like Zumba, dancing or cross fit, and end up injuring their knees in the process. You have to start slow, build the foundation, make sure to avoid injury and then go ahead. Regular exercise not only changes your body, but it also changes your mind, your attitude and your mood; you feel great after exercising. The biggest hurdle to overcome is time. In today’s hectic lifestyle, it is necessary to best utilize whatever time you get. The aim is to exercise as many muscles at one time as possible, to stimulate them, which in turn increases your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) that helps you to burn more calories.