Meat is one of the most nutritious foods that you can have. Having meat daily can keep your bones healthy and cardiovascular health in check. You can make various dishes with meat and have it in its most delicious form. According to a study published in the journal Circulation, everyone should opt for a moderate intake of meat daily to be fit and fine. But, that can only happen when you are buying, cooking, and eating good quality meat. Doing the other way can lead to complications that you cannot even imagine. To stuff your body only with the essential nutrients and prevent yourself from getting sick after eating meat, here are a few points you need to keep in mind while you are buying meat.

Focus on The Texture of The Meat

The texture of the meat says a lot about its freshness and quality. If the meat seems watery or yellow when cut, it means it is not fresh. Also, make sure the flesh is not falling off the bones. The surface of the meat should be firm and your hands should remain dry after touching it. If it is not the case, you should not buy the meat.

See if The Colour of The Meat is Right

When you are buying meat, make sure its colour is bright red. Even the one with brown colour is good to buy as it happens when the meat is stored in a vacuum-sealed packaging. However, poultry meat appears light pink or sometimes white. There is no harm in buying them as well. Do not opt for the one with even a dash of green colour under the wings or if the bird seems to have blood clots.

Smell The Meat

Meat that gives the smell of a goat or lamb is considered good to buy. However, the one with a pungent or strong smell should not be brought as this is a sign that the meat is not fresh.