Do you remember the dream you had from last night? Many of us can vividly remember our dreams but some of us fail to recall it. No matter how hard you try, you just can't remember. And even on those lucky days, when you can remember your dream there is a huge possibility that the memory of it will vanish in a fraction of a few minutes.

New research from the University of Adelaide has found that taking vitamin B6 could help people to recall their dreams. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Shorter Sleep at Night Can Lead to Stressful Events Next Day

The study was published online in Perceptual and Motor Skills, which included 100 participants from around Australia. These participants could not remember their dreams. The participants took high-dose vitamin B6 supplements before going to bed for five consecutive days. The research author Dr. Denholm Aspy, from the University's School of Psychology, said that taking vitamin B6 improved participants' ability to recall dreams compared to a placebo. Vitamin B6 did not impact the vividness, bizarreness, or colour of their dreams, and did not affect other aspects of their sleep patterns.

It was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The participants were given 240mg of vitamin B6 immediately before bed.

By the end of the study, the participants reported improvements.

Vitamin B6 Benefits: Vitamin B6 can be found naturally too. It is present in foods including whole-grain cereals, legumes, fruits such as banana and avocado, vegetables such as spinach and potato, milk, cheese, eggs, red meat, liver, and fish.

Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin from the group of Vitamin B. It is also known as pyridoxine. Surprisingly, our bodies are not capable of producing this vitamin, so people obtain it from foods or supplements.

Vitamin B6 can help in improving your mood, reduce anxiety, and depression. It helps in promoting brain health, may protect you from Alzheimer’s. It can cure the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), it reduces heart disease risk. It also helps in preventing cancer.