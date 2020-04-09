Characterised by symptoms including joint pain, fatigue, seizures, skin disorders, pale sores inside mouth etc., celiac disease is a digestive disorder that occurs due to an abnormal reaction of your immune cells to gluten. This means your body is sensitive to gluten and is not able to break it down to further digest it. Also Read - Celiac disease under-reported in India, says expert

Gluten is a protein that is present in food items made with barley, wheat, triticale, and rye. Gluten has also been found to be present in some drugs and lipsticks. If you have celiac disease, your immune cells will start creating toxins the moment your body cells will come in contact with gluten. This can destroy villi, finger-like structures present in small intestine. Their work is to absorb food. Once the villi are damaged, absorption of food won’t occur and this can lead to health complications including malnutrition, permanent intestinal damage etc. Also Read - Infections during infancy may increase celiac disease risk

As per a recently conducted study, that was published in the journal JAMA, people with celiac disease are at a high risk of dying prematurely. During the research, the study team examined around 50,000 patients with celiac disease and their risk of dying.

The study result showed that the overall mortality risk of these patients were 21 per cent higher than people in the controlled groups. Also, the risk of dying prematurely was higher in those with age ranging from 18 to 39.

One of the major reasons behind the increased mortality risk of celiac patients is their susceptibility to develop cardiovascular diseases, respiratory ailments, and cancer. Notably, people who already have other auto-immune disease are likely to have celiac disease. It can be easily diagnosed by blood test. The only way you can treat this condition is by completely avoiding gluten. This will give time to your intestinal villi to heal and restart absorbing food.