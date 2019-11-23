Chronic conditions like diabetes make sexual acts take a back seat. Healthy sex life is a sign of a good quality of life. But one of the most prevalent conditions in the world, diabetes can act as a threat to your pleasurable moments. It can make you lose the desire to act on bed.

Diabetes is a common condition that occurs either when either your body stops using insulin hormone or it stops producing it. This can lead to a significant increase in blood glucose level which is known to cause various health complications, if not managed on time. Apart from causing vision loss, heart attack, kidney damage, etc. diabetes can lead to sexual problems in both men and women. Here, we will talk about that in detail.

Sexual health problems affecting both men and women

People with diabetes usually feel a reduced urge to get intimate. Low libido occurs due to the side-effects of diabetes and its medicines. Drugs that are prescribed for regulating blood pressure and treating depression which is one of the complications of diabetes are known to cause a low sexual desire. Also, hormonal changes can be blamed for the same. Diabetic neuropathy is another culprit behind sexual issues in patients of diabetes. This condition leads to damage to nerves that can further cause numbness and a lack of sensations in the genitals. A man with this condition may experience erectile dysfunction. Whereas a woman with the disease can feel a loss of sexual stimulation.

Sexual health problems specific to men

A high level of blood sugar can damage your nerves, muscles, or vascular structures. This can lead to erectile dysfunction in men. It is a condition that is characterized by the inability to get or keep an erection during sexual intercourse. Certain medications that are prescribed to control sugar levels alter the testosterone levels in men and contribute to erectile dysfunction. Also, men can experience retrograde ejaculation, which is a complication of type 2 diabetes. This condition is characterized by ejaculation of semen in the bladder instead of out of the penis. This occurs when the high glucose level damages your internal sphincter muscles that open and close the passages in the body.

Sexual health problems in women

The most prevalent sexual problem in women with diabetes is vaginal dryness. This occurs due to hormonal imbalance in the body and reduced blood flow to the genitals. Also, women face inflammation and vaginal infection as a side-effect of diabetes. In women, excessive levels of glucose in the blood can lead to damage to the bladder and can cause peeing during sex.