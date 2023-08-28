Home

Do You Know Armaan Malik’s Fiancée Aashna Shroff is a Popular Lifestyle Influencer? Here’s All About Her

Singer, Armaan Malik took internet by storm as he shared his engagement news with influencer, Aashna Shroff.

Renowned singer, Armaan Malik announced his engagement to social media influencer Aashna Shroff on August 28. The news currently made waves of excitement among fans and followers. The ‘Main Rahoon ya Na Rahoon’ singer delighted fans by sharing these cherished moments on social media with the caption “and our forever has only just begun.” Meanwhile, Aashna shared the pictures and wrote “our leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashna Shroff (@aashnashroff)



Who is Aashna Shroff?

Hailing from Mumbai, India, Aashna Shroff is a multifaceted individual, working as a blogger, model and influential figure in the realm of social media. The beauty influencer was actually inspired by her mother’s modelling career, Kiran Shyam Shroff and brought up by her as a single parent.

She became a leading name in the fashion and digital world with a massive following over the years. With an impressive count of 975K followers on Instagram and 184K subscribers on youtube, she enjoys a substantial fan base. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Aashna pursued her education at CBSE facilitated school and completed her graduation from Mithibai college, Mumbai. Later she ventured into interior designing and earned a degree in Fashion from London. Also, Reports suggest that Aashna Shroff boasts a net worth of ₹37 crores. This impressive financial standing is a result of her brand endorsements and her thriving YouTube channel and social media base.

As Arman and Aashna embark on this new chapter, fans await further updates on this adorable duo’s love story.

