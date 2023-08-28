Home

Shweta Sharda was crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title last night. The beauty pageant winner was a former DID contestant and choreographed actors like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit.

The grand finale of Miss Diva Universe 2023 was held on August 27 in Mumbai. Shweta Sharda of Chandigarh grabbed the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title last night. The 22-year-old was crowned in a star-studded ceremony by Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai. Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja from Delhi was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the Miss Diva 2023 Runner-up crown. The three ladies hailed the most respective titles at the grand ceremony. Shweta will soon represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant.

Take a look at the Crowning Moment:

Who is Shweta Sharda?

Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Shweta moved to Mumbai at the age of 16. Raised by a single mother, she completed her schooling in Delhi and pursued her graduation from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. The beauty queen has appeared in shows like DID, Dance Deewane, and Dance+. She was also a choreographer on the show Jhalak Dikhlaja.

During the Q&A round in the finale, she was asked about the most influential person in her life? she named her mother. She also shared in one of her interviews that her proudest moments was

working and teaching dance to actors like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the evergreen Madhuri Dixit.

With over four lakh followers on Instagram, Shweta is quite sensational on social media already. Last, she was featured in the music video of the song Mast Aankhein, crooned by Zubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. She featured alongside Bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari.

The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale saw designers Abhishek Sharma and Nikita Mhaisalkar, Jatin Kampani, reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Srinidhi Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani on the judges panel.

