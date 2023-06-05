Home

Do You Know The History Behind Saagi Phull, The Traditional Indian Headgear Kangana Ranaut Wore in Stunning Photoshoot?

Kangana Ranaut schooled some people on her social media after they called her Saagi Phull 'crown.' Here is all about the traditional Indian gear:

Kangana Ranaut, who uses her social media to exhibit her A-level fashion game, has once again amazed her fans. The Dhakkad star dropped some photos and a video in a stunning blue and red-coloured lehenga with a rusty and olive green blouse. She flaunted her traditional look in the video and captioned it, “Love is not a choice that you can make … honestly there is no way out … you have no other choice ♥️(sic).” Kangana Ranaut’s fans swamped the comment section with immense love and appreciation. However, it was the traditional Indian jewellery on her head that caught our attention. After she schooled one of the journalists for calling her mesmerising Indian jewellery ‘crown,’ she revealed that the piece is called a Saggi Phull. So, what is a Saggi Phull that Kangana Ranaut made heads turn with? Punjabi ladies who are dressed traditionally for Giddha and other cultural events wear Saggi Phull on their heads. A prevalent head stud known as a ‘Saggi’ supports any other jewels, like the Phulkari or dupatta worn by Punjabis. Saggi Phull refers to two more Sagis that are connected to the top side.

Kangana Ranaut Looks Regal in Latest Photos

Saagi Phull – The Traditional Indian Headgear That Kangana Ranaut Wore in Latest Photos

There are many different types of ornaments, which are used by Punjabi women as investments as well as symbols of strength, and femininity. Each slight variation in an ornament’s size or pattern earns a separate name. For instance, the phulkari dupatta, or other headwear is supported by jewellery known as the sagi (head stud in the centre). Saggi Phull refers to two extra sagis that are connected to the top side.

It becomes sagi uchhi when a colourful stone is put in the top centre of it.

It becomes motianwali sagi where numerous spherical beads are attached at the edge with silver chains.

It becomes sagi chandiari when its form is slightly altered.

Kangana Ranaut Makes a Regal Statement in Vibrant Lehenga And Saagi Phull

Kangana Ranaut also shared a bunch of photos in her vibrant lehenga. She captioned the post, “You don’t choose your dreams … they choose you … trust and take that leap ♥️ (sic).” Her fans and followers went gaga over her latest post and dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Queen for a reason.” Another user wrote, “If royalty had a face then it would be you 💖💖(sic).” The third one wrote, “Oh my ❤️❤️ she’s so pretty like queen 👑👑(sic).”

Kangana Ranaut’s Stunning Photoshoot

Kangana Ranaut never fails to share her photos in ethnic ensembles like sarees, lehengas or Anarkalis. Her social media is living proof of her Indian fashion diaries. What are your thoughts on her latest look?

