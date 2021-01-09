Needless to say, COVID-19 causing virus, SARS-CoV-2 is deadly. But, certain habits or conditions double your risk of dying from the disease. One of those factors is smoking. If you are a smoker, you are more likely than non-smokers to be hospitalised due to complications after contracting the novel coronavirus. This is what a latest study published in the journal Thorax has revealed. Also Read - Soon, Sale of Loose Cigarettes to be Banned, Smoking Age Limit to be Raised to 21

For the research, the scientists analysed data from the ‘Zoe COVID Symptoms Study App’ and found out that smokers are 14 per cent more likely than non-smokers to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms. Later, the experts also stated that these signs persist for longer in smokers. During the study, researchers found that smokers are 29 per cent more likely to report more than 5 severe symptoms (constant coughing that lasts for more than one hour, feeling hot on your chest and back, loss of smell and taste etc.) of the COVID-19 disease and 50 per cent more likely to complain about more than 10 symptoms including muscle pain, confusion, diarrhoea, and fatigue. Also Read - Kids Who Vape Or Smoke E-Cigarettes Are Linked To Increased Smoking in Teenagers

This clearly states that smoking enhances your risk of being severely affected by the novel coronavirus and quitting this bad habit can reduce your likelihood of dying owing to the disease by a significant percentage.

How Smoking Increases Your Risk of Getting Severely Affected by COVID-19?

COVID-19 affects your lungs and smoking also reduces your lung capacity. This increases your risk of being severely affected by respiratory diseases. Smoking tobacco also hampers your immunity and reduces your body’s ability to fight against the novel coronavirus. This is what the World Health Organisation states.

The SARS-CoV-2 has affected a total of 10413417 people in India till now and has claimed the lives of 150570 among them. Whereas, the fatal virus has affected 85719090 people worldwide and has caused the death of 1854458 among them. Though scientists have now developed vaccines against the novel coronavirus, we are not sure about their effectiveness especially after the cases of new coronavirus strain. Therefore, it is still advised to follow social distancing and not to ever forget to wear a mask while you are in a public place. These 2 basic things can save your life.