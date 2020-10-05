Needless to say, headaches are painful and debilitating. Now, imagine if they start appearing thrice a month and stay for over a week, how would you feel? Certainly extremely uncomfortable. Right? This is what happened with a 25-year-old woman in Australia. Also Read - How is Normal Headache Different From COVID-19 Headache - All You Need to Know

She was suffering from recurrent headaches for the past 7 years and then one day her headache lasted for more than a week and followed by certain serious symptoms including blurred vision. It seemed to be an alarming sign to her after which, she was taken to a hospital, where doctors conducted an MRI. Its report made the doctors believe that the young lady has a tumour in her brain that may be causing the pain.

While they started operating her, the doctors discovered that the cause of the discomfort was a cyst full of tapeworm larvae. The cyst was removed and the lady did not require any further treatment. This condition is medically termed as neurocysticercosis. It is a tapeworm infection of the central nervous system that causes due to accidental ingestion of the pork tapeworm Taenia solium, or its eggs. It is a prevalent infection in various countries and a major cause of acquired epilepsy.

A person gets the infection after consuming undercooked food, particularly pork, or water contaminated with tapeworm eggs, or through poor hygiene practices, says the World Health Organisation. Someone with taeniasis (tapeworm infection within the intestine) can transmit the infection by passing their faces in water or soil. Anyone coming in contact with the contaminated water and soil can get the tapeworm infection, which can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated on time.

Therefore, the best way to keep this parasitic infection at bay is by maintaining hygiene, preparing meat to safe temperatures, washing your hands perfectly with soap and water before having food, and eating food cooked only in sanitary conditions.