Home

Lifestyle

Does Alia Bhatt’s Turquoise Blue Saree Depict The Timeless Tale of Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Does Alia Bhatt’s Turquoise Blue Saree Depict The Timeless Tale of Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

An intriguing detail caught on Alia Bhatt's turquoise blue saree that she wore for Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony. The pictural border of her ensemble depicts scenes from the Ramayana. Scroll down to check details!

Does Alia Bhatt's Turquoise Blue Saree Depict The Timeless Tale of Ramayana? Here's What We Know

January 22 is a historic and significant moment. Today, the Ram Mandir inauguration took place and thousands of celebrities from prominent fields were invited to witness the mega event. Well, Alia Bhatt was one of the mega-celebrities who attended the auspicious day. For the occasion, the actress donned a turquoise blue saree and was spotted with her husband Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. An intriguing detail which caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was the pictural border of the saree depicting scenes from the Ramayana. Take a look!

Trending Now

Images of Ralia in captivating traditional attires stirred the audiences on social media. Ranbir chose a dhoti-kurta paired with a shawl, while Alia donned a stunning turquoise saree accompanied by a blue shawl. A user on X observed a fascinating detail in Alia’s ensemble, discovering that the border of her saree was not embellished with common rustic scenes. They were motifs of Ramayana instead. The user had even pointed out the Ram Setu and Lord Hanuman in slightly blurry snaps of the motifs on her saree.

You may like to read

ALIA BHATT WEARS RAMAYANA-THEMED SAREE FOR AYODHYA RAM MANDIR CEREMONY

Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.#AliaBhatt #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/9lVMIJRLem — ritika👽| RK ANIMAL ERA (@ritikatweetssx) January 22, 2024

“Alia Bhatt wearing a saree which has Ramayana depicted on it? wow, this is beautiful!” Fans expressed their admiration for the Gangubai actress’s ethereal ethnic look.

Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.#AliaBhatt #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/9lVMIJRLem — ritika👽| RK ANIMAL ERA (@ritikatweetssx) January 22, 2024

Alia complemented her ensemble for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony with statement earrings and a blue potli bag. For glam picks, she chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade and glowing skin. To round off, she tied her hair in an elegant bun that enhanced her overall look.

Without a doubt, Alia Bhatt’s sarees are swiftly turning into a trend. What are your thoughts?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.