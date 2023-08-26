Home

Does Banana Really Make You Fat? Here is the Truth Behind This Fibrous Fruit

Does your mind goes banana over what to eat and what not to eat for a healthy body? Well, banana is often associated as a fruit that amy lead to weight gain. But is it really? Read on to know the truth.

What to eat and what not to eat is always a debatable topic. Different fruits have different benefits and side effects and along these many instructions, myths and facts find its way too. Banana is one such fruit that creates a lot of confusion about its benefits. Many people say that it will make you fat, but is that really the case?

Are Bananas Fattening?

Fruits are always recommended when moving towards a healthy diet. And sometimes people are cautious that banans may have more calories and can be fattening. However, till date, there are not many studies to back up the claim of how exactly banana affects the weight management of the body.

Bananas are high in fibre and low in calories and that makes them a good fruit to add to a weight loss diet. Fiber is important for maintaining regular bowel habits and plays a vital role in digestive health Fiber foods further help to keep the stomach satiated longer, lower hunger pangs and also reduce risk of developing diseases.

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that bananas are among nature’s most giving fruits, nutrition-wise.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF BANANA

They contain several bioactive compounds, such as phenolics, carotenoids, biogenic amines, and phytosterols, Bananas are excellent sources of potassium, vitamin A, B6 and C The fruit has a mild laxative property and it is believed to help cure diarrhoea and dysentery and is also used to heal intestine lesions Bananas have long been recognised for their antacid effect that protects against stomach ulcers and ulcer damage Bananas help to neutralise acidity, they are also a great way to get rid of heartburn. It also is great for skin and hair growth.

