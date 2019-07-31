Many research studies have shown that alcohol, especially excessive consumption of it, is not good for health. From heart diseases and stroke to accelerated ageing and mental health problem, alcohol has been attributed to a number of dangerous health conditions. Red wine, in moderate amounts, however, has been associated with some health benefits for many years. Now a new research says that a compound present in red wine can help treat depression and anxiety. According to the researchers, the plant compound resveratrol displays anti-stress effects by blocking the expression of an enzyme which controls stress in the brain. Ying Xu, Associate Professor, University at Buffalo, US has been quoted as saying that resveratrol may be an effective alternative to drugs for treating patients suffering from depression and anxiety disorders.

The findings, published in the journal Neuropharmacolog show clearly how neurological processes are impacted by resveratrol which has been shown to have numerous health benefits. It is found in the skin and seeds of grapes and berries. Resveratrol has also been credited with neuroprotective effects against corticosterone, a hormone associated with stress.

Here are some other ways in which moderate consumption of red wine may help you.

A study noted that a glass of red wine was ideal to help you de-stress and feel relaxed after a hard day.

A study published in Food Chemistry journal stated that red wine, when drunk in moderation, could help to prevent dental decay. Researchers in Pavia University, Italy found that red wine is good for teeth because of certain chemicals that could ward off decay by stopping harmful bacteria, streptococcus mutans, that live in the mouth and feed on sugar from sticking to the tooth enamel. These bacteria are responsible for demineralisation or the formation of holes in teeth.

A US research found that drinking red grape juice or wine in moderation could improve the health of overweight people by helping them burn fat better.

Some studies have shown that resveratrol helps in inhibiting the formation of inflammatory factors that could be a cause of cardiovascular diseases.

It is important to note, however, that even though red wine has certain health benefits, consumption of alcohol has various health risks, including addiction.