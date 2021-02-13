Dogs are human’s best friends for ages. They never fail to put smiles on faces by doing cute little things, whether they are begging for food, or convincing you to take them out for a walk, dogs are always there for their human. Dogs cannot just sniff their treat but also COVID-19. As per new research, trained dogs can detect Coronavirus 94 % of the time. And interestingly they can do it more rapidly and accurately. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination Day 29: Healthcare, Frontline Workers Who Took First Shot 28 Days Ago to Receive Second Dose From Today

Tommy Dickey from the University of California, Santa Barbara in the US is also part of the research. He said, “The most striking result is that studies have already demonstrated that dogs can identify people who are Covid-19 positive. Not only that, they can do it non-intrusively, more rapidly, and with comparable or possibly better accuracy than our conventional detection tests.” Also Read - As Revenue Losses Mount, Delhi Metro Urges Centre to Allow Trains to Run At Full Seating Capacity

“One dog twice indicated positive results that could not be confirmed. Two weeks later they found that both people who gave those samples had to be hospitalized with Covid,” Dickey added. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021: No Hugs or Handshakes But 150,000 Condoms Will be Given Out - Organizers Issue Strict Guidelines For Athletes During Summer Games

The magic lies in the canine sense of smell, which gives dogs the ability to detect molecules in tiny concentrations — “one part in a quadrillion compared with one part in one billion for humans,” according to the paper published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.

Further, with 125-300 million olfactory cells and a third of their brains devoted to interpreting odours, dogs are well equipped with the ability to sniff out the volatile organic compounds that indicate the presence of Covid, the researchers said.

Although the virus itself has no odor, metabolic products excreted by Covid-positive individuals through their sweat glands were detected by the 18 dogs selected for the study with an accuracy rate of 83-100 percent after only four days of training.

Meanwhile, a German research group employed eight scent detection dogs in a randomized, double-blind controlled pilot study. The group trained the dogs for a week and then set them to sniffing 1,012 samples of saliva or tracheobronchial secretions.

They returned an average detection rate of 94 percent with a sensitivity (ability to detect a true positive) of 67.9 percent to 95.2 percent and specificity (ability to detect a true negative) of 92.4 percent to 98.9 percent.

(With inputs from IANS)