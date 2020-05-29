A good mental health is as important as your physical health. The term refers to your cognitive, emotional, and behavioural well-being. If you are honest about your pain, sufferings, anger, and acknowledge them, your mental health is in a great shape. However, if you constantly pretend to be happy and keep your distress to yourself, there is something grave to be concerned about. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Mental Health Guide in The Time of COVID 19 Pandemic

There can be an array of factors that can lead to a mental health problem. These can be your socio-economic condition, occupation, hormonal changes, loss of a loved one etc. Even if you are going through these problems but showing certain signs, you are taking a good care of your mental health. Read on to know about the activities that are keeping you in a good mental space. Also Read - After Facing Backlash, Deepika Padukone's Conversation With WHO Director-General on Mental Health Put on Hold

You put your emotions into words

Keeping your emotions to yourself for a long period of time can affect your mental well being. If you are not bottling them up and voicing your thoughts, your psychological health is good. It is significant to talk about things that bother you and make you upset. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Talk About Mental Health With WHO Chief in Wake of Coronavirus

You eat healthy foods

Intake of junk foods is associated with both physical and mental health issues. Processed food items do not contain any nutrition and just offer you bad cholesterol which can be debilitating for your heart. On the other hand, green vegetables, fruits, milk etc. are packed with all the essential vitamins and minerals that are required for regulating your mental health. They nourish your body and mind too.

You know how to avoid negative conversations and people

For a better mental health, it is important that you know where to set boundaries. Do not allow anyone to affect your mental stability by uttering bad words. Also, do not hold grudges against anyone as doing that can only affect you for the worse.

You like socialising

being a social person allow you to divert your attention from negative things. If you make efforts to stay in touch with your friends and keep meeting your family, your chances of getting stressed or depressed is extremely lower than those who do not do such things.

You care for yourself

Taking out time for someone else is something that almost everyone does. But you need to sped some quality time with yourself too. If self-care is something that’s important to you and you actively indulge in that, your mental health is in a good space.