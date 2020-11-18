It seems that Donald Trump is still in denial and unable to accept his defeat in the US presidential election. In recent weeks and months, Donald Trump’s hair has gone from a shade of sparkling orange soda to a dull grey.

Donald Trump who is still in the Oval House as the current president of the United States appeared outside the white house talking to journalists about a COVID-19 vaccine before netizens started noticing his usual shiny blonde in a different hairstyle. Also Read - President Donald Trump Fires Director of US Election Cybersecurity For Rejecting Conspiracy Theories

The US elected the Democratic Party’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they will be the new residents of the White House. Trump so far has not been able to accept his defeat, he even tried asking for a recount, strong-arming the opponents during the elections, expressed his disagreement on Twitter. He wrote, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” (sic)

Trump used to invest $70,000 on his hair and now suddenly he is flaunting silver hair that once used to be blonde. Read these hilarious tweets:

One user wrote, “ Trump’s hair went from gold to silver because he came in second place.”

Another user wrote, “Either Trump’s hair colourist has jumped ship, or he’s trying to gradually morph into Joe Biden and hope we don’t notice.”

A user wrote that it appears Donald Trump’s hair dye has conceded.

Trump even at 74, has managed to take care of his hair much longer than most men his age. What is your take on Donald Trump’s silver hair?