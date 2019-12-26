Today on December 26, 2019, the last solar eclipse of the decade occurred at 8 am in the morning. And, various parts of India are currently witnessing the partial solar eclipse that will end at 1.36 pm. This is a normal celestial event during which the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. A solar eclipse is an interesting astronomical event for sky gazers.

However, for some, this duration is considered an ‘evil time’. There is an array of superstitions associated with a solar eclipse. Here, bust some of them for you.

Myth1: Solar Eclipse is ”demons’ time”.

Fact: During a solar eclipse, Rahu and Ketu (two serpents) try to eat the Sun to destroy the life completely on Earth. This is what Hindu mythology states. Considering it a fact, many people belonging to various communities bang pots to keep the demons far away from them and their families. If you think such a belief exists in India only, you are mistaken. People in countries like Vietnam and Germany believe that a solar eclipse occurs when a giant frog or wolf tries to engulf the Sun. However, this is completely false. This is just an astronomical event that lasts for a few minutes or hours.

Myth2: During a solar eclipse, you should not eat anything.

Fact: According to those who believe in this myth, natural light and ultraviolet radiation are natural disinfectants that help in keeping food healthy. However, during the solar eclipse, the rays stop their function of cleansing the food. And, that is the reason you may witness people throwing away the already prepared food or pickles post the eclipse. However, the Astronomical Society of India reveals that the Sun or Moon does not change its basic nature during or after a solar eclipse.

Myth 3: Pregnant women should be kept safe during a solar eclipse.

Fact: One of the most prevalent superstitions surrounding a solar eclipse is that pregnant women are at greater risk of being affected by the harmful effects of the harmful sun rays. Also, pregnant ladies are asked not to hold anything sharp during a solar eclipse thinking that doing so can leave a birthmark on their unborn baby. Notably, medical science does not support any such belief.