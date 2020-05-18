Tea bags act as a magical potion when it comes to enhancing your beauty. This means, apart from boosting your energy level and making you ready for the daily task, these humble tea bags can do much more that can leave you stunned. So, tea bags should be given a different place in your house instead of garbage. The anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties of tea bags can make your skin and hair look healthy. Tea bags can tone and make your skin smoother with the help of its coolant properties. They can also fight against acne and give you a scar-free skin. Also Read - Wish to Get Glowing Skin Like Janhvi Kapoor? Her Beauty Secret Lies in These Kitchen Ingredients

Here we give you enough reasons to include tea bags in your daily beauty regime.

Reduce Puffiness Under Eyes

Tea bags contain caffeine that is known to be a vasoconstrictor. This means, it can shrink blood vessels and reduce the inflammation, as a result of which you can get rid of puffy eyes. All you need to do is to put tea bags in freezer for a few minutes and then put them on your eyes.

Make Your Skin Glow

Leaves inside your tea bags can be a great scrub. You can dry a used tea bag and then use the dry leaves as a scrub. Mix a bit of water in it and scrub your face. Its anti-oxidant properties can bring back the skin glow. Also, it can potentially remove the scars caused by acne with the help of bacteria fighting catechins present in it.

Fix Your Chapped Lips

If your lips get dry quite easily and frequently, tea bags can be good for you. All you need to do is to take a green tea bag and soak it in warm water. Then, apply it on your lips . It can make your lips super-hydrated and can relieve burning sensation.