Breakfast has been referred to as the most important meal of the day. It gets you started, and pretty much sets the tone for the rest of the day. We need the energy to begin our day, whether it is at work or at home, this is why many say that you must have breakfast like a king: something hearty, nutritious and wholesome that will fill you up till lunch time. But what you eat at breakfast is also important. If you aren’t eating good food, it is likely to make you sluggish and cause obesity. Here are some points you need to keep in mind when eating breakfast.

It needs to be a good mix of carbs and proteins: Always ensure that your first meal of the day has a healthy balance of all the nutrients and doesn’t just focus on one food group. If you are having eggs for breakfast, accompany it with multigrain bread or high-carb vegetables that have been steamed or sautéed. Your fruit could also be a carb component. Protein helps build muscles after their wear and tear and carbs give you an energy boost. The vegetables and bread can also give you fibre which is very essential. Make sure you are eating whole fruits and not fruit juices as they have more sugar in them.

It needs to be wholesome: Many of us opt for green or other smoothies as breakfast but the fact is that these smoothies are not very satiating and could cause hunger pangs later. You can have your regular breakfast items like idlis with sambar and chutney, poha with peanuts, upma with vegetables and other options. You could have smoothies in addition to this.

Ditch the packaged breakfast items: There are a number of packaged instant foods being sold as ideal breakfast or snack items. It is best to avoid them as they have excess sodium and other ingredients which make them tasty and quick to cook but could cause health problems in the future. It is best to stick to homemade breakfast.