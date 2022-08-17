Potato is a magical ingredient from our kitchen that has the power to battle many of our skin concerns. One of the biggest and most common skin issues is skin pigmentation or uneven skin tone. Uneven skin is caused by sun damage, improper skincare routine, or hyperpigmentation. The skin looks patchy and dull, and even makeup application suffers due to uneven skin tone.Also Read - Vitamin E: One Ingredient Which Comes With Many Benefits

But the good old potato is here to rescue you. Potato is enriched with zinc, iron, protein, and azelaic acid, some of the best ingredients to improve skin texture, brighten the skin and lighten dark spots.

Potato juice can treat dark spots, acne marks, or dark patches on the skin over a period of time. While many people opt for chemical bleaches to get rid of tan or pigmentation, it can harm the skin in the long run. But potato is a natural ingredient that has bleaching properties, and the potato peel works wonders for the skin without any side effects.

Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics shares tips on how potato peel can give you an even skin tone.

Brightens skin

Potato peel is very effective to remove dark spots or blemishes from the skin. The azelaic acid present helps to brighten the skin and lightens any dark spots on the skin. Potato also contains bleaching components like catecholase which aids in removing sunspots or any other scar from the skin.

Smooth and clean skin

Potato is enriched with protein that is extremely beneficial for the skin’s health. The potato peel provides protein for the skin cells and leads to clear, smooth, and even skin tone.

Boosts complexion

The vitamins, iron, and minerals of potatoes are great for your complexion. Regular application of potato peel leads to a brighter and healthier complexion. This is also a quick fix to lift your dull skin and give it a healthy glow.

Removes tan

Potato is packed with the goodness of Vitamin C which acts as a natural bleaching and brightening agent for the skin. It is effective in removing suntan. Also, it prevents dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles from the face leading to an even tone.

How to use Potato peel

Wash a potato and take off its peel. Rub the peel gently all over the face and keep it for 5-10 minutes. Wash off with cold water afterwards. It helps to soothe sunburn and gives you a natural glow.

Mix the potato peel with tomato and add a pinch of turmeric. Apply this pack once a week and keep it for 10-15 minutes. You can switch up tomato juice with cucumber juice as well.

Crush some potato peels and add a few drops of lemon with them. Both are great for lightening and brightening the skin.

Refrigerate two slices of potato peel and apply the cold ones under your eyes. It removes puffiness and under-eye dark circles.

Tip: Make sure to do a patch test if you have sensitive skin.

So, get your hands on some potatoes and use this gentle vegetable on your skin to see amazing results.