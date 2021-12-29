New Year’s is right around the corner and the festive times have set everyone in the party mood. Holiday season outings can put us all in a frenzy on the clothing options to suit every occasion – the day brunches or late night clubs and dinners!Also Read - From Nora Fatehi’s Extravagant Headgear to Alia Bhatt’s Yellow Infinity Blouse, A Look at Best-Dressed Celebs of 2021

This is the season for each one to put on their A-game into dressing to the finest, yet we all wish to enjoy the party without the fatigue of our heavy expensive outfits. As many are looking to spend the eve at home or at a smaller (socially distanced) gathering, whatever you wear must be comfortable and affordable.

Check out these simple yet cool outfit ideas that fit right for your kind of New Year's Eve:

House Party Outfits: Compared to the hassle the night would probably be if you were heading out for NYE, staying in is the right choice. However, just because it’s a house party with your closed ones, you shouldn’t get too comfortable with your pyjamas! A t-shirt under an open blazer with jeans or slacks is a good option. You can wear this outfit with white sneakers or polished up Oxford shoes. To keep it casual, it can be styled with denim, ripped jeans along with a cardigan, sweater or jacket. If it’s too cold, throw in a hoodie under a leather jacket.

The Formal Look: For formal dinners with work colleagues or family, a suede or velvet blazer over a pale blue or gray shirt is an excellent choice. It looks incredibly fabulous with some charcoal gray pants and dress shoes. The humble T-shirt is also easy to wear, subtly stylish and as versatile as it gets – it can be worn with anything, even dressed-up tailoring. You can also try a pair of smart boots in black or dark brown, followed by black jeans, a T-shirt or a sweatshirt to complete the look.

Casual Date Night: For a classy and stylish look to compliment your girl, you can wear an even sweatshirt with a jacket or a blazer and trousers. It can be a casual jacket with a shawl collar. For footwear, you can wear a pair of sneakers. You can also opt for a semi-formal look that you may usually wear at a business-casual event. Staple colours work well, but if you fancy going for a change and including some colour, wine or plum colour will set you apart while keeping your style smart and easy-going.

Club Night: Since it’s wintertime, picking a pair of smart quality pairs of jeans is always a great start for the casual side of the party animal in you. Stick with a dark wash in a straight or slim style to maintain a more dapper casual feel between the drinking and dancing. Add a dress shirt or elevated casual button-up and finish with a sport coat, sweater or a funky hoodie. Boots will highlight the look and can be worn with a pair of black ripped jeans, a t-shirt, and a leather jacket.

Theme Party: New Year can be an occasion for all kinds of crazy themed parties- from costumes to glow ones, these can drive you in a frenzy of keeping it low and yet on point. Go for a new hero piece inspired by the theme panache and enhance creativity. You can add accessories to create an easy last minute costume too with your existing unique pieces from your wardrobe. An inspired-by version of the outfits and styling your hair and makeup according to the theme can save you from the over the top dressing.

(Authored article by By Priyanka Sagar, Fashion Designer, DaMENSCH)