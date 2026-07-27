Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 30 inspiring quotes by India’s Missile Man that still motivate millions

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam continues to inspire generations even years after his passing. Remembered as the “Missile Man of India” and the “People’s President,” he transformed the lives of millions through his work in science education and public service. Every year on July 27, people across the country pay tribute to his remarkable journey and timeless wisdom. From classrooms to corporate offices, his words continue to encourage people to dream big, work hard and serve the nation with honesty. His legacy is not limited to science alone but also to the values of humility, discipline and lifelong learning.
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture to students at IIM Shillong. Even in his final moments, he was doing what he loved most—teaching and interacting with young minds. His sudden demise shocked the entire nation but his vision and inspiring thoughts continue to live on.
Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu Kalam came from a humble family. As a young boy he distributed newspapers to support his household while pursuing his education with dedication. His determination helped him study Physics at Saint Joseph’s College before moving to the Madras Institute of Technology to study Aerospace Engineering.
Dr. Kalam began his career at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) before joining the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He played a key role in India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III) mission that successfully placed the Rohini satellite into orbit in 1980.
Later he led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme which resulted in the successful development of missiles such as Agni and Prithvi. His contribution to India’s defence capabilities earned him the title of the “Missile Man of India.” He also played an important role during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.
In 2002 Dr. Kalam became the 11th President of India. During his tenure he earned immense respect for connecting directly with students and encouraging young Indians to dream of a developed nation through his Vision 2020 initiative.
What made Dr. Kalam different was his simplicity despite achieving extraordinary success. He believed education was the strongest tool for changing society and often reminded students that every dream begins with hard work. Even after completing his presidential term he returned to teaching because inspiring young minds remained his greatest passion.
His books including Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds continue to motivate readers across generations with lessons on leadership discipline and self-belief.
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