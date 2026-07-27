Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 30 inspiring quotes by India’s Missile Man that still motivate millions

From dreaming big to embracing failure as a stepping stone to success, these 30 powerful quotes by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam reflect the wisdom and vision that continue to influence millions around the world.

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Honouring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary (PC: Pinterest)

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam continues to inspire generations even years after his passing. Remembered as the “Missile Man of India” and the “People’s President,” he transformed the lives of millions through his work in science education and public service. Every year on July 27, people across the country pay tribute to his remarkable journey and timeless wisdom. From classrooms to corporate offices, his words continue to encourage people to dream big, work hard and serve the nation with honesty. His legacy is not limited to science alone but also to the values of humility, discipline and lifelong learning.

Remembering Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture to students at IIM Shillong. Even in his final moments, he was doing what he loved most—teaching and interacting with young minds. His sudden demise shocked the entire nation but his vision and inspiring thoughts continue to live on.

Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu Kalam came from a humble family. As a young boy he distributed newspapers to support his household while pursuing his education with dedication. His determination helped him study Physics at Saint Joseph’s College before moving to the Madras Institute of Technology to study Aerospace Engineering.

The journey from scientist to People’s President

Dr. Kalam began his career at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) before joining the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He played a key role in India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III) mission that successfully placed the Rohini satellite into orbit in 1980.

Later he led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme which resulted in the successful development of missiles such as Agni and Prithvi. His contribution to India’s defence capabilities earned him the title of the “Missile Man of India.” He also played an important role during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

In 2002 Dr. Kalam became the 11th President of India. During his tenure he earned immense respect for connecting directly with students and encouraging young Indians to dream of a developed nation through his Vision 2020 initiative.

30 inspiring quotes by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.” “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” “Dream dream dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” “If you fail never give up because F.A.I.L. means First Attempt In Learning.” “End is not the end. E.N.D. means Effort Never Dies.” “If you get No as an answer remember N.O. means Next Opportunity.” “Man needs difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.” “To succeed in your mission you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.” “Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.” “All of us do not have equal talent. But all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.” “Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently.” “Learning gives creativity creativity leads to thinking thinking provides knowledge knowledge makes you great.” “The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.” “Teachers are the backbone of any country.” “One best book is equal to a hundred good friends but one good friend is equal to a library.” “If you want to shine like a sun first burn like a sun.” “Confidence and hard work are the best medicine to kill the disease called failure.” “You cannot change your future but you can change your habits.” “Look at the sky. We are not alone.” “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements.” “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” “Can we make an education system which will retain the smiles on the faces of our children?” “The father the mother and the teacher can make a corruption-free nation.” “We will be remembered only if we give our younger generation a prosperous and safe India.” “Small aim is a crime.” “Beauty is in the heart not in the face.” “For great men religion is a way of making friends.” “Don’t take rest after your first victory.” “Your willingness to struggle will define your success.” “To live a pure life we must be able to think for ourselves.”

Why Dr. Kalam remains an inspiration?

What made Dr. Kalam different was his simplicity despite achieving extraordinary success. He believed education was the strongest tool for changing society and often reminded students that every dream begins with hard work. Even after completing his presidential term he returned to teaching because inspiring young minds remained his greatest passion.

His books including Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds continue to motivate readers across generations with lessons on leadership discipline and self-belief.