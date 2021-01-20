Dragon Fruit Benefits: Lately, the bright pink fruit- Dragon fruit has been in the news thanks to Gujarat’s chief minister Vijay Rupani. The Chief Minister said that the shape of the fruit resembles a lotus and renamed the fruit -Kamalam. While his comment has split the internet and social media platforms, we can’t deny the fact that the dragon fruit has many hidden health benefits. Also Read - Colorectal Cancer: A Simple, Cheap Test Can Help Potentially Save Lives, Suggests Research

Also known as pitahaya or strawberry pear, dragon fruit is a tropical fruit known for its vibrant colour and sweet, seed-speckled pulp. The fruit belongs to a cactus family and is refreshing. The best way to consume a dragon fruit is to consume it raw. Dragon fruit is often used in cocktails and other beverages. But did you know that dragon fruit is full of health benefits? The fruit is full of nutrients, antioxidants and is low on calories. If that didn't convince you, we have compiled 5 reasons to add dragon fruit to your diet.

– Keep cholesterol level in check and helps in weight loss: The bright pink fruit is low on cholesterol, saturated, and trans-fat, as per an NDTV report. If you add dragon fruit to your daily diet, it will keep your heart healthy and in good shape. If you are on a weight loss journey, the seeds present in the fruit are high in omega 3 fatty acids which will help you with nutrition and also a healthy substitute.

– Loaded with fiber: As per a study by the University of Leeds, a fiber-rich diet can lower the risk of both cardiovascular disease (CVD) and coronary heart disease (CHD). Dragon fruit is rich in fiber and good for the heart, keep blood pressure in check and weight.

– Good for your skin: Applying a paste of dragon fruit directly on your face can slow down ageing and can also treat acne and sunburn.

– High on Vitamin C: We all know that vitamin C is good for health as it helps in building immunity and save us from falling sick.

– Antioxidants: Dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants which helps in getting rid of free radicals which can damage your cells and sometimes leads to cancer. Including dragon fruit in your diet can keep your heart healthy and make you look younger.

So, will you add this vibrant fruit to your diet?