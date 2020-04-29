Are you dreaming about your ex-lover during the lockdown owing to coronavirus pandemic? Does your dream haunts you and makes you constantly think about your past relationship? Don’t worry. You are not alone. There are a lot of other people who are experiencing the same. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Reveals She is Queen of Her own Dreams as She Shares Childhood Pictures, Ananya Pandey Loves The Caption

A study conducted by a digital marketing agency AGY47 has revealed that currently there is a 2,450 per cent increase in the Google searches for 'why am I dreaming about my ex?' Probably, lockdown has an impact on our dreams too.

If you wish to decode the meanings of your dreams that include your ex-lover, read further.

Dreaming about marrying your ex

Well, this dreams brings a good news. Don’t feel haunted by this dream as it means that you are finally ready for commitment and marriage. This is may be because you have found the one with whom you can spend the rest of your life. Dreaming about marrying your ex doesn’t mean you actually wish to get married to him or is still in love with him. Instead, it shows that you are now ready to move ahead with your present.

Dreaming about suddenly meeting your ex

This clearly indicates that there is something in your past relationship that’s still unaddressed and you wish to give it a closer. People usually dream about bumping into their ex in case of recent break-up or when they are not able to get over that relationship. Dreaming about this after ages may mean that you subconsciously still wish to address the unaddressed issues.

Dreaming about patching up with your ex

If you are currently in a relationship with someone and still dreaming about this, it means there is something missing in your present relationship and that’s why you are comparing your present with your past. So, you basically need to stop making comparisons. Everyone is different and that’s what makes us special in own ways. Learn to cherish the difference.

Dreaming about running away from your ex

No, your ex is not stalking you. It is just a dream that may be a sign that you are not ready for a relationship right now. Also, you need to think what exactly you are looking for in a partner. So, take a break and ponder over how your relationship should be like.