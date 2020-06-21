The ongoing pandemic has turned our lifestyle upside down and has forced us to be anti-social and stay quarantined in our homes. As most of the offices are closed due to safety reasons, a huge number of people are currently working from home. We understand that staying motivated and productive at home seems a bit impossible as there is an array of tempting distractions around. We all want to laze around in our super comfortable pyjamas while at home. But, this is what is not letting you be actively present for work. Also Read - Tips to Style Your Off-Shoulder Top And Look Flattering This Summer

To get rid of this problem, one of the best ways is to dress appropriately. Yes, what you wear has a great impact on how you act. Changing your outfit for work from home can help you be productive and timely finish your work. Don't worry, we are not asking you to don uncomfortable and tight clothes. Opt for something formal, light, and comfortable. Let's dig into the work from home styling tips a bit more.

Pick a Wrap Dress

Wrap dresses are the easiest to pull off and can be worn for office work. This staple piece must have a place in your wardrobe especially if you are working from home. A wrap dress can not only make you feel enthusiastic about your work but also let you get a flattering appearance. Also Read - Fashion Tips: Perfect Date Outfits That Can Make Heads Turn

Don a Plain Kurta And Denim Jeans

Denim jeans and Kurtis are everyday outfits that almost everyone has. They are extremely comfortable and look elegant too. For a modern yet super comfy look, you can wear them for working from home.

Opt For a Pair of Palazzo Pants

Palazzo is quite versatile and can be a perfect formal as well as casual outfit. It can give an effortlessly elegant look. While picking a palazzo for work from home, look for one with viscose fabric.