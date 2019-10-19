Acidity and constipation are very common conditions but when they affect you, life seems difficult. Acidity occurs when the muscle existing between oesophagus and stomach either relaxes or doesn’t close properly. Whereas constipation is a digestive issue that is characterised by stomach ache, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, bloating, and nausea. This occurs when your colon absorbs plenty of water. In case you are suffering any of these problems, you don’t need to opt for over-the-counter medicines. Treatment is present in your kitchen itself. Here we tell you about some herbal teas that can help in providing relief from digestive issues.

Ginger tea

Being jam-packed with antioxidants and gingerol, an active ingredient, ginger tea can help you get relief from acidity. It can also treat bloating and constipation by making you warm, stimulating the digestive system and relieving stress, which is one of the reasons behind digestive issues.

Senna tea

Senna is a herb with various health and beauty benefits. It is used as a laxative to get relief from constipation. Made from the leaves of Cassia senna plant, Sessa tea is sweet in taste and can relax your digestive muscles treating acidity, It can also promote easy bowel movements. You have senna tea as the first thing in the morning for good gut health.

Peppermint Tea

It treats constipation by inducing the flow of digestive juices in the body. This can help in the smooth passage of food through the intestines. Peppermint tea can also treat acidity due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Turmeric tea

If you are experiencing inflammation in your gastrointestinal system, opt for turmeric tea. Antioxidants present in its active ingredient curcumin can alkalize the gut and reduce the effect of acid refluxes, which are one of the causes of inflammation.