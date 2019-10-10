Are you pregnant and addicted to alcohol? Or do you prefer occasional drinking while you are expecting your little bundle of joy? In both cases, you are actually putting your child at an increased risk of getting a chronic condition called diabetes.

Yes, you read it right. According to a study published in the Journal of Physiology, consuming even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can cause insulin resistance in your unborn child, especially if the sex of the foetus is male. Scientists explain that insulin resistance is sex-specific. According to them, the estrogen hormone helps in providing protection against insulin resistance. But, in males, the levels of this hormone is extremely low. This is the reason they are more susceptible to fall prey to this condition than a female foetus.

By insulin resistance, we mean the inability of your body cells to use insulin hormone, which is secreted by the pancreas. This lead to a high level of glucose in the blood. This condition gradually leads to diabetes when pancreas works hard and release more and more insulin to reduce the sugar level and overcome the body’s insulin resistance. However, nothing works and it further leads to pancreas’s inability to release enough insulin. This condition is called type 2 diabetes.

It is characterised by increased thirst, unintended weight loss, frequent urination and infection, slow healing, fatigue etc. In young individuals, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes increases if the person is obese or inactive. If not treated on time, it can further cause health issues like kidney damage, hearing impairment, nerve damage. cardiovascular diseases, sleep apnea, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

A simple blood test, glucose test, and A1C test can easily diagnose the condition. To prevent the onset of diabetes in your unborn, you can opt for an active life, healthy food, and good sleep.