Are you an alcohol addict? If yes, you need to take extra care of your heart. This is what a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association states. According to the scientists involved in the research, excessive alcohol in the body can raise the level of biomarkers in the blood that can potentially damage your heart tissue and its strength. It is needless to say that alcohol is harmful to your health. Everybody knows this and still chooses to carry on the drinking habit.

The only thing we can say is that if you wish to die early, you can keep on drinking till you are alive. The study reveals that drinking too much alcohol on a daily basis can lead to a blockage in your arteries and that can further cause heart failure or a heart attack. You can also experience a stroke because of this habit. Apart from impacting your cardiovascular health, there is an array of scientifically-proven reasons to stop binge drinking. Here we tell you about them.

Causes inflammation

Harmful substances including alcohol are removed from your body by the liver. It breaks down the substances and flush them out of your system. However, a long term use of alcohol can potentially cause inflammation in your liver and gradually the problem can become chronic. The inflammation will then lead to the scarring of liver tissues. This condition is known as cirrhosis. The scar can eventually damage your liver and can make it difficult for it to remove toxic substances from the system. A heavy buildup of toxins in the body can be life-threatening.

Impacts your digestive system

Regular drinking can damage the tissues of your digestive tract and can make it difficult for the system to digest food and absorb nutrients for energy. This can eventually result in malnutrition. You may also experience bloating, diarrhea, gassiness, a constant feeling of fullness. Continued drinking at this level can cause health issues like ulcers and cancer or mouth, colon, esophagus, and throat.

Causes sexual problems

If you think drinking can make you super horny to act on bed, you are highly mistaken. In fact, it has exactly the opposite impact on your sexual mood. In men, heavy drinking can cause erectile dysfunction, which is also known as impotence and make it difficult to develop and maintain an erection. Also, drinking habits can lower your libido by preventing the production of sex hormones. In women, too much drinking can cause infertility by marking a full stop on menstruation. It can also cause miscarriage, preterm delivery or stillbirth.