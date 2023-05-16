Drinking Water With Meals Could Damage Your System, 4 Expert-Backed Reasons to Avoid it

Home

As per Ayurvedic principles, here are few reasons why it is advised to avoid drinking water with meals.

The importance of staying hydrated cannot be overstated. However, with so many conflicting reports on whether or not it’s a good idea to drink water during meals, what should you do?

One of the most common sights you observe on a daily basis is that tall glass of water next to your plate of food. While some people think it is essential to have a glass of water with your meals, this habit could be highly damaging to your health. As per Ayurvedic principles, Nutritionist Kiran Kukerja shares few reasons why it is advised to avoid drinking water with meals:

4 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Drink Water In Between The Meals

Weakening of Agni: Agni refers to the digestive fire or metabolic power in Ayurveda. It is believed that drinking water during meals can dilute the digestive juices and weaken Agni, hindering the process of digestion. Impaired nutrient absorption: It is believed that excess liquid can hinder the digestion and assimilation of food, leading to decreased nutrient absorption. Imbalance of doshas: Drinking water during meals, especially cold water, is thought to aggravate the Vata dosha and potentially disrupt the balance of doshas in the body, leading to various health issues. Ama formation: Ayurveda describes ama as toxic substances that accumulate in the body due to incomplete digestion or improper metabolism. Drinking water during meals is believed to contribute to the formation of ama by diluting digestive enzymes and slowing down the digestion process.

It’s important to note that while Ayurveda provides guidelines based on its principles, individual experiences may vary. If you follow Ayurvedic principles and choose to avoid drinking water with meals, it is recommended to drink water at least 45 minutes after eating to maintain proper hydration.

