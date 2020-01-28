Are you experiencing intense pain, swelling, and stiffness in your joints? If yes, you may be suffering from gout, which is a common type of arthritis. An antihypertensive drug named amlodipine can help lower your risk of developing this condition, says a study published in the Journal of Hypertension.

This condition occurs due to the presence of excessive uric acid in the bloodstream. This leads to the formation of urate crystals in small spaces between your joints. Certain factors including obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases increase your risk of developing gout. Though gout mostly affects men, women who have hit menopause are also highly susceptible to the disease.

Usually, intense pain due to gout occurs in the big toe. Other joint areas like ankle, knee, and foot are also affected later. Notably, the symptoms of gout become severe during the night.

As far as the diagnosis of gout is concerned, it is quite tricky to confirm the disease. This is because of the symptoms of the condition that mimic other diseases. Still, in most cases, doctors perform a joint fluid test in which they extract fluid from the affected joint with the help of a needle. Then, they examine the fluid and look for urate crystals. They also look for any bacteria in the fluid as joint infections caused by certain bacteria are also characterised by similar symptoms.

You may also have to go through a blood test for the same. Doctors measure the level of uric acid in the blood. If the results of both the tests come out to be positive, they confirm the condition. If left untreated, gout can cause permanent damage to your joints. Treatment for gout depends on the severity of the condition. You may be prescribed nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to get relief from the joint. You may also be given medicines that prevent further gout attacks.