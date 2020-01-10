Dry Cough: 3 Home Remedies to Treat Your Sore Throat Naturally

Dry coughs are very uncomfortable and can occur in both children and adults. To get a proper cure, Here are some remedies that you can try at home.

The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public and estimates half of the people with cold-like symptoms have COVID. (File Photo for representation)

Dry Cough also known as an unproductive cough is quite prevalent. A dry cough doesn’t produce phlegm or mucus and can linger for weeks. Dry cough can also be a long-term side-effect of smoking, asthma, postnasal drip, and acid reflux. Affecting both children and adults, a dry cough can be extremely uncomfortable. Luckily, there is an array of drugs available to get relief from dry cough. In case you wish to avoid visiting a doctor and treating your dry cough naturally, here are some kitchen ingredients that can actually help.

Honey

Having strong antibacterial properties, honey can coat your throat and provide you relief from irritation. According to a study published in the journal Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, honey is more effective than a cough suppressing ingredient called dextromethorphan. Honey also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing throat inflammation and breakdown of mucus. This is how it soothes your sore throat. You can have honey by adding it in a cup of warm water with lemon.

Turmeric

Containing a compound called curcumin, turmeric can effectively treat dry cough. Notably, this compound is known to have antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric can also provide you relief from respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchitis, etc. Curcumin can be best absorbed when taken with black pepper.

Ginger

This kitchen ingredient is used for medicinal purposes for a very long time now. It has strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that boost your immunity and help you fight against infections effectively, Also, having it daily can provide you relief from pain and discomfort. Ginger can be consumed by adding it in a cup of warm water with honey.