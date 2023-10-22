Home

Lifestyle

Dry Cough: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Sore Throat Naturally

Dry Cough: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Sore Throat Naturally

Best Treatment For Dry Rough: Ayurveda do play an essential role in reducing throat pain. Here are 5 natural remedies you can try at home.

A dry cough, also known as a non-productive cough, is a cough that does not produce mucus or phlegm. It is characterised by a tickling or irritating sensation in the throat that leads to coughing without the expulsion of any fluid or mucus. While there are no specific causes, a dry cough can be triggered due to allergies or irritants. It can be extremely troubling, causing discomfort and irritation in the throat. However, for relief, many tend to fall back on Ayurvedic remedies, as it does help in alleviating the symptoms. Ayurveda, a traditional system of medicine from India, offer various natural remedies for treating a sore throat. Here are a few things you can try at home to get relief.

Trending Now

Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh)

Warm a cup of milk and add a teaspoon of turmeric

You can also a pinch of black pepper

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, which can help soothe the throat and reduce coughing.

Ginger And Honey Tea

Boil fresh ginger slices in water to make ginger tea.

Add a teaspoon of honey

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and honey can help soothe the throat.

Licorcice Root Tea (Mulethi)

Boil a few pieces of licorice root in water to make licorice tea.

Licorice has natural demulcent properties, which can help coat the throat and relieve irritation.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) and Honey

Crush fresh tulsi leaves and mix with honey

Consume this mixture a few times a day. Tulsi is known for its antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Steam Inhalation With Eucalyptus Oil:

Boil Water and add a few drops of eucalyptus oil

Inhale the steam by covering your head with a towel

Eucalyptus oil can help clear nasal congestion and soothe the respiratory tract.

Remember that while these remedies can help relieve symptoms, they may not be a substitue for professional medical advice when needed. If your cough presists or worsens, consult with a healthcare professional.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES