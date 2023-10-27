Dry Eye Syndrome: How to Know if You Have Severe Eye Problem? 7 Warning SIGNS to be Aware of

Home

Dry eyes or dry eye syndrome, is a condition in which the eyes do not produce enough tears. If left untreated, it can lead to blurry vision and excessive tearing in the eyes. Here's all you need to know about this condition, it's symptoms and treatment.

Dry eye syndrome, also known as dry eye disease or keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a common eye condition that occurs when the eyes do not produce enough tears, or grittiness when the tears evaporate too quickly. The condition is uncomfortable, and it can interfere with your quality of life. You may have trouble keeping your eyes open or you may not be able to work or drive due to severe dryness of your eyes. The major risk factors include age, environmental factors, medical conditions, medications and excessive screen time. The condition tends to worsen after a long day, and they are generally less noticeable right when you wake up.

SYMPTOMS OF DRY EYE SYNDROME

Common symptoms of dry eyes syndrome may include:

Persistent ere dry eye leads to persistent dryness and discomfort in your eyes. You may feel like there’s a constant sensation of dryness or grittiness in your eyes. Redness And Irritation: Severe dry eye can cause your eyes to become red and irritated. They may appear bloodshot, and you may experience a burning or stinging sensation. Excessive Tearing: Paradoxically, your eyes might produce excessive tears as a response to the dryness. This is a reflexive mechanism to try to alleviate the irritation. Blurred Vision: Severe dry eye can cause fluctuations in your vision. You may experience episodes of blurry or fluctuating vision, especially during activities that require prolonged visual focus, such as reading or using a computer. Light Sensitivity: People with severe dry eyes may become more sensitive to light, making it uncomfortable to be in bright or direct sunlight. Mucus or Discharge: A thick discharge or mucus can build up in the corners of your eyes, especially upon waking in the morning. This can be a sign of severe dry eye. Difficulty wearing contact lenses: If you wear contact lenses, severe dry eye can make them extremely uncomfortable or intolerable. It may become difficult to keep them in for an extended period.

If you experience several of these warning signs, it’s essential to see an eye care specialist, such as an optometrist, for an eye examination. It’s important to address severe dry eye promptly because if left untreated, it can lead to more severe eye problems and potential damage to the surface of your eyes.

