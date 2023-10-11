By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dry Eyes: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Dry Eyes: Dry eyes, also known as kera to conjunctivitis sicca, are a common ocular condition that affects people of all ages. It occurs when your eyes do not produce enough tears, or the tears produced are of poor quality. While it may seem like a minor inconvenience, chronic dry eyes can lead to discomfort, vision problems, and even damage to the surface of the eye. In this video, we will explore the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eyes.
