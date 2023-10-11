Home

Lifestyle

Dry Eyes: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Dry Eyes: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

While it may seem like a minor inconvenience, chronic dry eyes can lead to discomfort, vision problems, and even damage to the surface of the eye. In this video, we will explore the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eyes

Dry Eyes: Dry eyes, also known as kera to conjunctivitis sicca, are a common ocular condition that affects people of all ages. It occurs when your eyes do not produce enough tears, or the tears produced are of poor quality. While it may seem like a minor inconvenience, chronic dry eyes can lead to discomfort, vision problems, and even damage to the surface of the eye. In this video, we will explore the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eyes.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES