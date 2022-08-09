Understanding the source of the dryness is critical before using a natural remedy to soften the palms. You could be using an harsh soap that is causing the dryness, or some abrasive chemicals that may not be suiting your skin. It is essential to keep your skin soft and smooth. While there are many cosmetic products available in the market for treating dry, cracked hands, the majority of them contain harmful chemicals. As a result, it is preferable to avoid these costly products and instead focus on simple homemade products that are organic, cost-effective, and better for your skin.Also Read - Moonsoon Skincare: Expert Reveals 1 Magical Fruit To Include in Your Diet For Refreshing Skin

5 Home Remedies For Rough And Dry Hands

Honey: Honey has a natural moisturizing effect. It has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties as well. One of the most effective natural remedies for dry cracked hands is honey. Apply a small amount of honey to your hands and leave it for 10 minutes. Then, using warm water, wash your hands. You can do this twice a week to see beneficial results.

Bananas: Bananas are an excellent remedy for rough hands. It also helps in the removal of wrinkles on the skin. Make a thick mash out of an overripe banana. Allow it to sit for about 30 minutes after rubbing it all over your hands. Then rinse it with warm water. If necessary, repeat this procedure.

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera is ideal for rough, peeling hands. The enzyme in the gel nourishes skin with vitamins and proteins. The gel is a natural moisturizer that not only hydrates the skin but also aids in the healing of skin cracks and rough patches. Extract natural aloe vera, apply it on your hands, leave it for half and hour and then wash it with warm water. You can apply it thrice a week if needed.

Coconut Oil: Fatty acids abound in coconut oils. These acids are extremely beneficial in the treatment of rough hands. They treat your damaged and dry skin. Before going to bed, massage your hands with coconut oil. Repeat until necessary.

Lemon Juice: Lemon juice is excellent for the skin. It's a natural skin cleanser that softens extremely dry hands. Take equal parts of lemon juice, baking soda, and honey. Combine them and apply to your hands. Massage gently for 5 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. You can try this twice a week for better results.