Knowing your skin type is the basis of regular skincare so that you can select products according to the needs of your skin. To know your own skin type, be aware of the look and feel of your skin. To determine skin type, wipe your face with a tissue as soon as you wake up, before cleansing your face. If the tissue is clean, you have a normal to dry skin type. If the tissue becomes stained with grease, you have normal to oily skin. Combination skins have a greasy area, (usually the forehead, nose and chin, comprising the T-zone), while cheeks are dry. Use different tissues for different areas, wiping the forehead, nose and chin with one tissue and using another one to wipe the cheeks. Skin types fall into four major categories – normal, dry, oily and combination.Also Read - Protect Your Skin From Humidity With These Skincare Tips

If you have dry skin, avoid soap and use rehydrate cleansers containing natural moisturizers, like aloe vera and tone with rose water. The daily routine should include night nourishment of the skin, massaging the skin with nourishing cream and wiping off with moist cotton wool. Ensure that the skin is never short of moisture. Use sunscreens during the day and use moisturizer under make-up. Also Read - This One Magical Ingredient Can Help You Get Rid of Stubborn Blackheads Naturally

Oily skins have a greasy look with large open pores. Specialized cleansing routines are very necessary so that pores remain unclogged and blackheads and pimples are prevented. Use a face wash for oily skin, containing ingredients like neem and basil. For acne-prone skin, use a medicated cleanser. Use an astringent lotion or rose-based skin toner. Also Read - Baby Skincare Tips: Shahnaz Husain Shares Ultimate Guide to Nourish Your Baby's Skin During Monsoon

Combination skins have a greasy area, while the rest of the skin is dry or normal. Separate treatment is needed for the separate areas. So, pay attention to cleansing and use rose water to tone and refresh the skin. The daily cleansing routine for both oily and combination skin should include a facial scrub.

A healthy diet and lifestyle are also important for balanced skin. A congested system reflects on the skin. Keep the system cleansed by including fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, whole grains and yoghurt in your daily diet. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning. So, if you want your skin story to have a happy ending, remember these skin facts and basic rules.