Dry shampoo can be used to absorb the dirt, oil, and grease that is often present on the scalp without washing it. Are you aware? A large number of people use it to dry out their hair after an intense workout, after traveling through a humid area, or even to extend the life of a blowout, etc. Moreover, it is also beneficial for those with disabilities who have a hard time taking showers without assistance. One can use the shampoo after consulting the doctor. Try to choose the right one which suits your hair. Do follow all the instructions given by the doctor only.Also Read - Dove, TRESemme Causing Cancer? Unilever Recalls Dry Shampoos Over Carcinogen Risk

This is How Magical Dry Shampoo Works

Did you know? This shampoo can do wonders to hair if you use it the correct way. Commercial dry shampoos often come in a spray bottle. They contain a base of alcohol or starch. When one tends to spray the product on his/her tresses, the alcohol or starch soaks up oil and grease, making it look cleaner. Ta-da, your hair will look lovely, and you will be able to style it the way you want to. Do not use it mindlessly as it can spoil the texture of the hair. It is OKAY to use it once in a while as it can lead to dirt accumulation on the scalp. Also Read - 5 Triggers That Damage Your Hair Growth And How to Control it

Benefits of Using Dry Shampoo

Here are few reasons it makes sense to use dry shampoo: Also Read - How to Blow Dry Your Hair at Home Like a Pro? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

It Saves Your Time: Yes! Dry shampoo will definitely save your time. When it seems impossible to get out of bed in the morning, dry shampoo will give you those few extra minutes. It also prevents your hair to look oily, greasy and also unclean.

Adds Volume to your hair: Who doesn’t want voluminous hair? Natural oils in your hair scalp throughout the day makes your hair flatter and greasy. Massaging dry shampoo in your roots can make your tresses voluminous and better.

Keep Curls Natural and Bouncy: Dry shampoo can be used to refresh curly hair, but the application method may need to be modified. Curly hair should not be brushed or combed out after it has dried and been treated with dry shampoo. Otherwise, your curls may appear dry and frizzy rather than fresh and bouncy.

Drawbacks of Using Dry Shampoo

Though dry shampoo can be a good option, it can leave residue on the scalp. If you don’t clean your scalp and only opt for a dry shampoo, you can get inflammation and even rashes that can be unpleasant. One may also experience a dandruff problem that is often annoying as he/she won’t wash the scalp frequently. Try to wash your hair with regular shampoo instead of dry one and save your hair from the trauma.