Dry Skin Causes: 5 Vitamin Deficiencies That Lead to Itchy And Flaky Skin

One of the main reasons of dry skin is micronutrient deficiencies. Hence, Expert reveals those five vitamin deficiencies that leads to Itchy and flaky skin.

The effects of dry skin are not limited to just a stretchy feeling, dry skin also causes many other problems such as early wrinkles, itching, cracking etc. which make the skin susceptible to further damage and even infections. The top layer of the skin or the epidermis needs adequate hydration for proper functioning. Hence fat, proteins and water all work together to keep the skin supple and hydrated. One of the main reasons of dry skin is micronutrient deficiencies.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies affect the skin in different ways and cause dry and flaky skin. Therefore, consuming plenty of vitamins and minerals every day is important for skin, hair and nail health. Hence, Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon on behalf of The Esthetic Clinics helped us deep dive into the deficiencies that lead to dry skin & to understand the need for including vitamins in our diet.

5 Vitamin Deficiencies That Causes Dry Skin:

B vitamins: These multivitamins are the essentials that help the body synthesize proteins, carbs and fats that are needed by the skin and hair. Vitamin B1 improves circulation and delays ageing , B2 is essential for skin and lip hydration and B3 produces the fats that the body needs. B12 and B6 are the essential ones that maintains skin hydration and their deficiency makes the skin dry and flaks with scaly patches. Eating plenty of vitamin B rich foods such as fish, meat, milk, eggs, fortified cereals, potatoes and starchy vegetables will help nourish the skin. Vitamin A: This vitamin is needed for repair and regeneration of skin cells. Deficiency can cause accumulation of dead skin cells which can further cause problems like eczema and inflammation. Therefore one should get adequate amount of vitamin A from green, yellow and orange vegetables such as carrots, spinach, sweet potatoes, oranges, mangoes, papaya, liver, beef, chicken, fish, egg, wheat, soyabean etc. Vitamin D: Also known as the sunshine or sunlight vitamin, this vitamin is important for the bone and teeth health. Vitamin D is present in the skin epidermis and dry skin is one of the important indications of vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is also responsible for formation of the protective skin barrier which helps the skin strengthen its defences and even prevent acne, wrinkles and fine lines. You can get vitamin D from sunlight (during safe hours) and food such as red meat, egg yolk, fatty fish, breakfast cereals, orange, soy milk, mushrooms, oatmeal etc. Vitamin E: This is an essential vitamin that help the skin remain hydrated and moisturized. Vitamin E is the oil base for lipids and helps reduce inflammation and early effects of ageing. lack of vitamin E can cause dryness and cracks on the skin. Vitamin E is also essential for sealing up the skin cracks and protect the skin from further damage. You can get vitamin E from sunflower seeds, almonds, peanuts, pumpkin, pepper, safflower and soybean oil etc. Vitamin C: You might have heard of vitamin C as a skin protector but it also acts as an antioxidant and essential for collagen production. Lack of this vitamin increases water loss from the skin leading to dry skin. For maximum skin saving benefits, get your vitamin C from citrus fruits, pepper, cantaloupe, strawberries, broccoli etc. Zinc: Little zinc can cause many problems such a psoriasis, dry scalp, atopic dermatitis etc. and even eczema. Therefore, chose a rich zinc diet to make sure that your skin is protected. Zinc rich foods include oysters, red meat, poultry, carb, lobsters, beans, nuts etc.

The body needs a balanced diet at all times for nourishment and health of the skin. therefore, it is important that you take a proper diet at all times and consult your clinician about dietary supplements that can help cover the deficiencies.