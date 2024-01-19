Home

Stress does not just have implications on physical health like fatigue, or mental health, its affect can also be seen on skin. Read on what experts have to say.

In the fast-paced world we live in, stress can take a toll on more than just our mental well-being. It can affect our skin too. Also, the exorbitant use of multiple skin products and exposure to pollution and dust precipitate signs of stress on skin. Recognizing the signs of stressed skin is the first step in nurturing a healthy complexion.

8 Ways How Skin Reacts to Stress

Dryness: Stress can remove natural moisture from your skin, leaving it dry and flaky. Hydrate your skin with a nourishing ceramide rich moisturizer and opt for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter to lock in moisture. Clinic treatments like face mesotherapy and vitamin infusion are helpful. Redness: Stress can trigger inflammation, leading to redness. Soothe your skin by using anti-inflammatory ingredients like chamomile or aloe vera. Dipping face in ice water for 20 seconds also helps. Itching and burning: The sensation of itching or burning is common when your skin is stressed. Resist the urge to scratch, as it can worsen the irritation. Instead, Soothe your skin with cool compresses and apply a soothing, fragrance-free moisturizer to relieve discomfort. Dullness: Skin metabolism slows down under stress, leading to accumulation of dead cells, giving dullness. Gently exfoliate your skin using a mild scrub, opt for treatments like microdermabrasion or hydrafacial to remove dead skin cells, revealing a smoother complexion. Scaling or Peeling: Stressed skin may start to peel or develop scales. Do not try to pull out the flakes, instead apply a light weight moisturiser and repeat the application every 3-4 hours till flaking and peeling settles. Acne Breakouts: Stress can trigger hormonal changes that lead to acne breakouts. Maintain a consistent skincare routine with acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide and take help of chemical peels. Sensitivity: Stressed skin becomes more sensitive, reacting to products it once tolerated. Switch to gentle, fragrance-free skincare products to reduce irritation. Uneven Tone, Peri Oral Pigmentation and Chapped Lips: Stress can contribute to uneven skin tone, resulting in darkness around lips. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen and take help of treatments like PRP therapy to improve skin sensitivity. Remember to keep your lips moisturized with a hydrating lip balm.

Tips to Prevent it

Incorporate mindfulness, deep breathing, or meditation into your routine to manage stress.

Ensure you get enough restorative sleep to promote skin rejuvenation.

Drink plenty of water to maintain skin hydration from within.

Consume a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to support skin health.

Physical activity helps reduce stress and promotes healthy blood circulation to the skin.

Being mindful of your skin’s reaction to stress allows you to take proactive steps in caring for it. By adopting a holistic approach to well-being, including skincare practices and stress management techniques, you can nurture a radiant and stress-free complexion.

