West Bengal is all set for its biggest festival- Durga Puja, which will start next week. Kolkata is quite famous for its pandal themes and decorations in Durga Puja. Mostly the mandaps are created keeping in mind the current happenings, actor Sushant Singh Rajput demise has occupied the collective conscience of India in the past several months. The Puja committee in Kolkata called Master-da Smriti Sangha, based in Kestopur created a pandal décor around the beloved, late actor.

Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share this news and thanked Kolkata for their grand gesture.

The actor is all set to feature in the avatar of Lord Kartik on their traditional Patachitra (scroll painting) plates that will adorn their pandal. Master-da Smriti Sangha who is celebrating their 68th anniversary of Puja decided to celebrate this year’s Puja which minimum ritual and spend money on social causes which needs attention.

Shimul Majumdar, Secretary of the puja committee, told IANS: “Sushant Singh Rajput’s face, his body pattern, and hairstyle were very similar to Lord Kartik’s. So this year, we are decorating our pandal with Sushant’s face painted in the avatar of Lord Kartik on traditional earthen Patachitra plates. Artist Manas Roy is working on the idea. This will be our tribute to the late actor, who had an untimely demise.”

Elaborating on the concept, artist Manas Roy shared: “If Sushant Singh Rajput ever featured in a film or a mythological show based on Mahishasuramardini, he would have been the perfect choice for Lord Kartik. In Bengal, Kartik symbolizes the ideal good looking man and Sushant matched the criterion. This inspired us to use his face as Lord Kartik on Patachitra paintings, which will be used for our pandal decoration. That’s how we pay respect to his departed soul.”

Why this idea to decorate the pandal with Patachitra saucers? Majumdar revealed the actual purpose was to help artisans affected by the cyclone Amphan and the Covid pandemic across West Bengal. So, the installation work will be done by the artisans and will be used to decorate the pandal. The organisers also plan to arrange a small fair where artisans coming from distant villages in districts like West Medinipur, Maldah, Coochbehar, and Bardhaman can directly sell pottery and handicraft items to visitors.

