Durga Puja 2022: The vibrant festival of Durga Puja witnesses the emergence of elaborate pandals, which are surrounded by people wearing colourful attires and hogging on mouthwatering sweets and savoury dishes. Huge pandals with idols of the goddess Durga have been set up across India, and worshippers have flocked to them in great numbers to pray to her. Well, it has been no different for our Bollywood celebs! Bong beauties Kajol and Rani Mukerji visited the Durga puja pandal to celebrate the festival and their looks served as major festive inspirations.

ASHTAMI 2022: KAJOL DEVGAN SERVES FESTIVE FASHION GOALS

Kajol looked lovely in a pastel pink organza saree with flower embroidery in white threads. She was seen wearing a flower-adorned untidy bun. She added a tika and eye-catching earrings to complete her ensemble. The actress looked great in her festive look.

ASHTAMI 2022: RANI MUKERJI LOOKS ELEGANT FOR DURGA PUJA

Rani Mukerji gave herself a spectacular Durga Puja makeover with a golden silk saree. She looked like the epitome of elegance with the gorgeous golden saree that has golden resham thread embellishments. Rani added a golden blouse with long sleeves to the outfit. She matched her ethnic outfit with a magnificent neckpiece and simple earrings.

Bollywood Celebs Visit The Durga Puja Pandal

Ranbir Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of his recently released movie Brahmastra, visited the pandal along with his friend and director Ayan Mukerji. The exquisite pandal was also visited by actors Mouni Roy, Tanishaa Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, and others.

Bollywood Celebs at Durga Puja Pandal – WATCH

