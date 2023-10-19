Home

Durga Puja 2023: Top 8 Pandals You Just Cannot Miss Visiting This Pujo Season in Delhi

Durga Puja 2023: Puja season is here and we cannot keep calm. Time to wear teh best of outifits and go pandal hopping with lives ones. Here are some of the best puja pandals to visit in Delhi.

Durga Puja 2023: Dugga Elo! It is that time of the year when people wear best of outfits, go pandal hopping and savour delicious foods.

BEST PUJA PANDALS TO VISIT IN DELHI

1. CHITTARANJAN PARK, DELHI

First and foremost, the iconic Chittaranjan Park, famous as CR Park, is famous for the essence it captures of the Bengali community. Check this off first on your list as this is the go to stop for ultimate pujo vibes. With great works on the display, live music, and the scrumptious food stalls will make up for one colourful visit.

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave

2. MELA GROUND, CR PARK

One can few more pandals at CR park and one of other good ones is the Puja of Mela Ground. It is known for encompassing traditional tinge to the Durga Puja celebrations. From sound of conch shells to dazzling attires, one can experience the integral festivities here. Additionally, this place also provides visitors with some fun activities to indulge in too.

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave

3. KASHMIRI GATE

The Kashmiri gate pandal is one of the oldest and most exclusive pandals in Delhi. It is said that it started sometime around 1910 as a ‘baroyari’ or community puja. More thana century old, the pandal brims with nostalgia, traditions and delicious bhog all at once!

Nearest Metro Station: Kashmiri Gate

Kalibari in Mayur Vihar

This is a must visit! While there are few other pandals that go by the name Kalibari, the one in Mayur Vihar is specially known for its food they serve in the afternoon. All food lovers hail!

Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar 1

4. MINTO ROAD

Visitors have been flocking this puja pandal located in the heart of the city since decades. It truly personifies the idea of beauty in simplicity. This might not be extraordinarily innovative but the simple and traditional ornate pandal wins hearts of people every year. Array of cultural programmes also attracts lost of people.

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

MATRI MANDIR

Celebration of Durga Puja at Matri Mandir is renowned for its unique themed pandals. From celebrating women empowerment to other themes, this place is likely to hold its 56th puja.

P.S – Hog on some yummy local Bengali cuisine just at the back side of the pandal. Not many people know about it

Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS

ARAM BAGH

A visual trat for all, Aram Bagh puja pandal was a heartthrobe when it was decked up in eco friendly embellishments. The ones who know this must be eagerly looking forward to what will they be in for this season.

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg

SUSHANT LOK

Another famous pandal, it gauges audience owing to it community spirit. The vigour of the residents here pumps up the aura. Sometime, celebrities also attend the cultural fest here. With impactful themes, innovative decor, Sushant Lok puja pandal should also be on your must visit pandal list.

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk

Owing to heavy rush on roads, metro is a way out from the endless time it takes to book cabs.

This Durga Puja, after COVID, is going to be a grand spectacle. Get ready to have an OOTD every day, so clear space from your smartphones as it is going to be a colourful, gastronomical and memorable Durga Puja and Navratri.

Have a safe and amazing festive season and let us know which pandal took your breath away!

