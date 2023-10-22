Home

In the last few days of Durga Puja, men and women gather to perform a unique and vibrant dance form called Dhunuchi Naach. Know the significance and history behind this cultural tradition celebrated in Maa Durga's presence.

Durga Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, who is believed to symbolise the triumph of Good over evil. Especially for Bengalis, the occasion is significant and Durga maa becomes a beloved household presence. The festival usually spans over a period of several days filled with happiness, food and dance. This year, it is being started from October 20, 2023 and will conclude on October 24, 2023.

Dhunuchi Naach, also known as Dhunuchi dance, is a traditional dance performed during Durga Puja. It’s a unique and vibrant dance form that holds cultural and religious significance during the festival. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Durga Puja 2023: What is Dhunuchi Naach?

Dhunuchi Naach involves dancers holding a dhunuchi, which is a type of earthenware incense burner. The dhunuchi is filled with coconut-burning husk and aromatic incense, creating smoke and a fragrant ambiance. Dancers balance the dhunuchi in their hands while moving to the beats of traditional drum music and the sound of conch shells. They perform intricate and rhythmic dance movements, spinning, swaying and creating graceful patterns in the air with the smoking dhunuchi.

Durga Puja 2023: History And Significance of Dhunuchi Naach

Dhunuchi dance is a devotional dance dedicated to Goddess Durga during Durga Puja. It is performed to invoke the blessings of the goddess and express devotion and gratitude. Holding the burning dhununchi symbolises an offering of light, fragrance and devotion to the deity.

In religious texts, it is mentioned that when Goddess Durga battled Mahisasur for 9 days, it is known as Mahisasur Mardini. When they fought, Devi Durga’s devotees performed this dance to infuse her with strength and power. This dance form is quite vigorous and demands significant effort. Not many people can do it perfectly and takes time to learn it. In West Bengal, Durga Puja committees organise events and competitions for dhunuchi naach dance.

Danching with dhunuchi is an old-age tradition happening in the last few days of Durga Puja. Men and women wearing their special kurtas and sarees perform this devotional dance on the beats of dhak (traditional drum) in the presence of Maa Durga.

