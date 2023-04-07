Home

Ear Care: 4 Expert-Backed Ayurvedic Tips For Healthy Ears

Ear Care: It is critical to discuss how to keep your ear healthy because hearing loss is one of the most prevalent chronic health issues.

Ear Care: The human hearing system is most easily evident in the ears. It’s crucial in many ways to take care of your ears. Cleansing is one thing, but infection prevention and treatment are another. Making efforts to reduce unneeded noise and keeping an eye out for potential hearing loss is also part of proper ear care. Using earplugs, working out frequently, taking medications as directed, and engaging in other ear-healthy practices can frequently and easily prevent hearing loss. Ayurveda doctor and wellness coach Vara Yanamandra says, “Modern life can be loud and overstimulating. Our ears process a lot of sounds in a given day. They are not just sound filters for our minds but also maintain balance.” The health expert further shares Ayurvedic tips and tricks to take care of your ear health.

5 AYURVEDIC TIPS TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR EAR HEALTH

Before heading out in cold, cover your head and ears. Cold air can aggravate vata inside your ears and cause imbalance. Earbuds are a modern necessity for many but they can induce permanent hearing loss in excess. Keep the volume to below 60% and time to below 60 minutes. Keep them clean with proper care and hygiene. Use a clean cotton cloth to clean and try ear candling for excess wax. Protect while travelling on an aeroplane. Yawning or chewing aids in maintaining good ear pressure. From excess wax to tinnitus, most ear problems can be easily addressed with good care. Two drops of sesame oil before bed protects and nourish.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 40, many otolaryngologists advise having your hearing tested every three to five years. Your doctor may go over the many options for treating hearing loss with you in greater detail and assist you in making the right decision for your health.

