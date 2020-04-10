One of the most serious medical challenges is childhood obesity. It has been estimated by the World Health Organisation that around 41 million children under the age of five around the world were overweight in 2016. And this is not okay. Also Read - Childhood Obesity: Too Much Television Watching Can Lead to The Condition

Those extra kilos in children can lead to serious health issues in their adulthood. From causing diabetes to heart problems, and depression, childhood obesity can do a lot of harm. You may be thinking that controlling food habits of your children may help you prevent them from being obese. Well, that works. But scientists have found that a simple change in lifestyle of your kids can also help them.

According to a research published in a journal Acta Paediatrica, religiously following the habit of sleeping early may reduce your children's risk of becoming overweight or obese. During the study, researchers studied 1,258 Indigenous Australian children with an average age of 6 years. They found that those who went to bed early consistently, gained a lot of weight in comparison to those who used to sleep early.

The study result is eye opening and it shows the importance of early bedtime. This simple habit can also improve sleep quality, reduce the risk of health ailments, improve your heart function and your cognitive capabilities too. Early bedtime plays a significant role in controlling weight, regulating mood and energizing the body.