If your daughter has got her periods early or bef, you need to take note of a recent research which says that early onset of menstruation is associated with a higher risk of Type-2 diabetes. The study also goes on to note that the body mass index (BMI) and nutrition in childhood may also play a role in this association. Each year of delay in menarche age correlated with a six per cent lower risk of Type-2 diabetes said the study published in the journal Menopause. Stephanie Faubion, Medical Director, North American Menopause Society (NAMS) said that earlier onset of menses was associated with diabetes in later life. There are many other conditions that are associated with early menstruation. Here are some of them:

Early menopause: A 2017 study from Australia claimed that girls who start menstruating at 11 or younger are at an increased risk of early or premature menopause. The women could also have a two-fold increased risk of premature menopause and a 30 per cent increased risk of early menopause if they do not bear children.

Stroke: A research by Takayoshi Ohkubo, a Professor at Tohoku University in Japan has stated that that girls who start their periods at the age of 13 or younger may be nearly 1.8 times more likely to suffer a stroke than those who start at the age of 15. The research has been published in the journal Neuroepidemiology.

Gestational diabetes: A study by the University of Queensland in Australia found that early periods could increase the risk of developing gestational diabetes during pregnancy. The study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology said that encouraging those girls with an early start of puberty to control their weight before pregnancy may help to lower their risk of gestational diabetes.

Depression: A US study has said that girls who get their puberty earlier on, may have a higher chance of suffering from depression and behaviour problems that last up to their 20s compared to peers who start menstruation later.