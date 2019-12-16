Autism spectrum disorder is an umbrella term for various neurodevelopmental conditions including Asperger syndrome, pervasive developmental disorder, childhood disintegrative disorder, etc. These conditions are known to affect a child’s ability to interact socially and communicating. Autism is characterized by symptoms like social limitations, repetitiveness, lack of eye contact, high sensitivity to sound, smell, sights, a problem in understanding facial expressions, not wanting to be cuddled, etc.

It is important to know the signs of autism spectrum disorder to diagnose the condition on time. According to doctors, genetics and various environmental factors are responsible for the onset of autism in a child. Certain factors like being a boy, having a family history of the disorder, and being born preterm increase a child’s risk of developing autism spectrum disorder. There is an array of therapies and medications that can help in improving the life of your autistic child. However, if you wish to go natural, here we tell you about certain effective alternative treatment options.

Creative therapies

They are effective in reducing your child’s hypersensitivity to sound and touch. Supplementing the educational and medical help with creative therapies can offer significant benefits. Also, children with autism are known to be good at art and music.

Sensory-based therapies

It has been found that usually, children with autism have a sensory processing disorder that makes it difficult for them to process sensory information well. During a sensory-based therapy, brushes, trampolines, and squeeze toys are used to stimulate senses like touch, hearing, and balance.

Pet therapy

Pets can be better friends than humans especially for children suffering from autism spectrum disorder. Pets like horses, dogs, etc. can help autistic children function better socially, says a study published in the journal Developmental Psychobiology. An animal can provide companionship and friendship. Dogs and cats can also alleviate anxiety and reduce loneliness. As animals are non-judgemental and communicate non-verbally, autistic children can get along with them better.